[Introduction by Oni Aningo, Executive Director and Founder, Global Group Media and Creator, ‘Rising Woman’ Series]

As we launch the 2025 special edition of the Rising Woman series dedicated to International Women's History & Heritage month, I am excited to present this powerful collective of 31 women Global Thought Leaders who are driving meaningful change across industries and communities worldwide. Since the inception of this initiative in 2018, our mission has been to amplify the voices of extraordinary women shaping the future through innovation, social impact, and groundbreaking leadership. Our Rising Woman series program director Stelina Maltezou said, "I am thrilled to be at the forefront of the Rising Woman series since 2020, from coordinating compelling interviews to shaping the editorial vision, we bring to the spotlight stories and journeys of impact, innovation, resilience, and leadership driven by global women thought leaders and innovators."

This year’s feature highlights innovators at the forefront of technological advancement, ethical AI, sustainable investment, digital transformation, and social impact. From pioneering CEOs to forward-thinking trailblazers, these women are not only reimagining growth and development but also creating ecosystems of opportunity, sustainability and inclusion that inspire future generations. Their impact transcends borders, and their influence continues to redefine the narrative of leadership and empowerment. It is my deepest privilege to lead and curate this series, celebrating women whose work is rewriting the future. Together, we rise — higher, bolder, and with boundless impact.

Halla Tómasdóttir, President of the Republic of Iceland

[See photo, top of page]:

When Halla Tómasdóttir witnessed the historic Icelandic Women’s Strike at age 11, she was forever transformed. She has consistently advocated for gender equality and inclusive leadership, leading to her inauguration as Iceland’s 7th President in August 2024—only the second woman in the nation’s history to hold this office. Before her presidency, Tómasdóttir served as CEO of The B Team, a global nonprofit advocating for sustainable business practices. In 2007, she co-founded Audur Capital, a financial services company designed to demonstrate that values-driven and women-focused investment leads to success. Her leadership is defined by integrity, vision, and a commitment to building a more inclusive and ethical future.

Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Morocco

Morocco’s technology sector has experienced a remarkable transformation in recent years, driven in large part by the leadership of Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni. As the Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, a distinguished professor, researcher, and Executive President of the International Center of Artificial Intelligence in Morocco, Seghrouchni has played a key role in advancing ethical AI and multi-agent systems. She has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking initiatives and is also a member of UNESCO ‘s World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology (COMEST), underscoring her influence in the global AI landscape.

Janet C. Salazar is a visionary leader, innovator, and strategist dedicated to driving systemic generational change. A Philippine-born American businesswoman, speaker, and humanitarian, she is the founder and managing partner of ALPHAWIN Ventures, a venture capital firm powering the next frontier of healthcare and longevity through strategic investments. As Chairman of the Foundation for the Support of the United Nations, she has built strong public-private partnerships that have led to impactful global collaborations. An alumna of the prestigious Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Residency Program, she also founded the Alpha Whisperers International Network (AlphaWIN™), the company behind the ALPHAWHISPERERS™ leadership engine.

By working at the intersection of business, innovation, and philanthropy—and guided by a strong sense of purpose—Salazar helps fellow leaders channel influence, wealth, and power for good to create lasting, generational change.

Cecilia Akintomide (Nigeria); Chairperson, United Nations Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, Switzerland

As Chairperson of the UN Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF), Cecilia Akintomide leads global efforts to advance sustainable development that improves sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health. Akintomide champions solutions that uphold human rights and promote economic and social progress, focusing on women and girls. With nearly half the world lacking access to safely managed sanitation and one in four women unable to manage menstruation with dignity, her work addresses these critical issues head-on. Through SHF, Akintomide collaborates with governments, businesses, and development partners to build effective and sustainable sanitation economies. This market-based approach encompasses products, services, and resource flows related to hygiene and waste management and has the potential to transform communities while addressing global sanitation challenges. Akintomide’s influence extends beyond SHF—as former Vice President and Secretary General of the African Development Bank, she helped shape policies that fueled economic growth and financial inclusion across Africa. Now serving on the boards of several Nigerian companies, she advocates for strong corporate governance and increased female leadership—both essential to sustainable development. Across public, private, and international sectors, Akintomide remains committed to empowering communities and creating lasting impact.

Claudia Pinto, CEO, The Empowering Women; Head of Philanthropy and Sustainability Advisor to HH Sheikh Marwan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE

Claudia Pinto is a distinguished global leader in philanthropy, sustainability, and women’s empowerment. As Head of Philanthropy and Sustainability Advisor to HH Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the UAE, she drives initiatives that shape Dubai’s sustainable future, aligning government and corporate strategies with long-term impact goals. As the founder and CEO of Empowering Women Middle East, Claudia blends philanthropy with social entrepreneurship to provide startups and initiatives with vital government and corporate visibility.

Pinto also plays a key role in shaping government strategies for Dubai 2030, aiming to position the city as a global leader in sustainability and innovation. As a United Nations board member and angel investor, Pinto supports women entrepreneurs, promotes sustainable brands, and champions initiatives that drive meaningful change. She also provides strategic guidance on integrating environmental, social, and governance practices (ESG integration) to evaluate ethical impact and transform businesses to align with global sustainability standards.

As leader of the Sunshine Gender Humanitarian and Human Rights Initiative, Pinto advocates for gender equality, social justice, and human rights. Her affiliations with Women in Philanthropy and Impact in Africa (WIPIA) and 100 Women @ Davos underscore her influence in global leadership circles. To amplify her impact even further, Pinto inspires collective action for global social change through her numerous speaking engagements while actively challenging misconceptions about Middle Eastern women, showcasing their strength and leadership.

Lisa Loud, Founder and AI Speaker, Secret Network, Qrescendo, Canada and USA

With AI poised to drive significant technological and societal advancements, Lisa Loud, Executive Director of Secret Network Foundation, is passionate about building ethical AI and harnessing the power of technology for a better future. With a background in engineering, Loud advocates for secure and decentralized AI that protects the user, and she has led transformative projects that advance digital security at renowned companies. Loud is also a Forbes Business Council member, a respected keynote speaker, and author. She has even channeled her business and technology acumen to co-host Spilling the TEE, a podcast focused on the applications of Trusted Execution Environments—essentially a digital saferoom for sensitive operations like online banking or digital signatures.

Beyond AI, Lisa is a co-founder of Qrescendo, a neo-investment bank that helps startups navigate fundraising and successful exits. She has been named among the Top 100 Crypto Influencers, Top Female CEOs in Blockchain, Most Inspirational Women of Web3, and The Street’s Top 50 Real Women Assents leading web3.

Cassandra Mack, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Tensorwave, USA

As a global leader and technology expert, Cassandra Mack is dedicated to helping organizations navigate digital risk transformation with her modern approach. As the chief information security officer of Tensorwave, and partner at Big Sky Cyber she challenges traditional and cumbersome cybersecurity systems by introducing innovative solutions. As a lifelong learner with numerous career pivots, Mack is passionate about breaking down barriers in tech. She works to dispel common myths, making the field more accessible and opening doors for those interested in technology careers. Committed to fostering greater industry collaboration, she also hosts the Women’s West and Las Vegas Chapters of the Cyber Breakfast Club, a free and inclusive community dedicated to leveling the playing field for everyone. Through strong advocacy and hands-on mentorship, Mack guides over 75 people annually as they transition from their previous careers into the dynamic world of digital risk management.

Elisabetta Bartoloni, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles - Global Financial Services Practice, Americas Sector Leader of Global Markets; Co-Chair, Americas Women Inclusion Network, USA

Bartoloni is a global executive leader and an advocate for inclusive leadership. As a trusted advisor to financial institutions, she specializes in talent strategy and executive leadership. As a partner at Heidrick & Struggles, she leads the Americas Global Markets Practice, helping organizations navigate change by identifying and developing visionary leaders. Through her roles as a global thought leader, member of the Forbes Human Resources Council, and Bloomberg New Voices contributor, she shares insights on human capital trends and industry innovation.

Bartoloni has also been a driving force behind Heidrick & Struggles' Americas Women Inclusion Network, and she is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of women leaders. She serves on the board of Girls with Impact and works with the 30% Club helping to boost female representation at the board and C-suite level through advocacy and mentorship. “Inclusive leadership isn't just necessary,” says Bartoloni, “It's the key to stronger and more innovative organizations”.

As the owner and Managing Partner of Go Global Immigration, an immigration law firm specializing in supporting corporate clients, Dr. Kumbhari has developed a record of navigating complex immigration law through proactive business advisory support. She is an award-winning, internationally recognized leader in immigration law and international exchanges. A Forbes Business Council board member, Chair-Elect of Worldwide ERC, Secretary of the Board for Global Ties, U.S., and Board Member of The Letter Project, Dr. Kumbhari is a leader in U.S. employment-based immigration with a career defined by a forward-thinking vision and razor-sharp strategy.

Durga Das, Founder and CEO, AERONERO, USA and India

Aeronero is a pioneering deep-tech company specializing in Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG), transforming air into clean, drinkable water. Durga Das, the visionary behind Aeronero, is a serial entrepreneur and impact-driven leader with a passion for technology and sustainability. She has been instrumental in driving Aeronero’s expansion, strategic partnerships, and market positioning, ensuring that water-from-air solutions become an accessible and scalable reality worldwide. By integrating cutting-edge technology, AI-driven analytics, and sustainable innovation, Aeronero is redefining global water security for homes, businesses, and industries.

Aurélie Didier, Founder and CEO, Art.Private., France

A visionary at the intersection of art and technology, Aurélie Didier is transforming the way collectors and galleries navigate the secondary market. With over 20 years of experience in both primary and secondary art markets, she combines deep industry knowledge with a forward-thinking approach.

As the founder and CEO of Art.Private., she has created the world’s first exclusive, secure, private marketplace for secondary art transactions solving key challenges such as lack of transparency, overexposure, and price devaluation. Art.Private. offers vetted transactions, AI-driven art valuation, encrypted communication and anti-screen capture technology, ensuring discretion and trust for its users. With a $17 trillion secondary market opportunity and a growing global collectors base, her tech-driven approach is redefining the art trade, making Art.Private. a revolutionizing force in the art world, while propelling a once-restricted market into the future.

Maria Militsopoulou, Founder WEWiL.global, CVO YouDream TechHub, Global Thought Leader, Europe

In this digital age of rapid change and uncertainty, Maria Militsopoulou leads a global shift towards resilient and influential leadership. She is dedicated to raising mental health awareness and empowering female leaders to create a lasting global effect.

As a strategist and changemaker for elite global organizations, she builds futuristic ecosystems, challenges traditional leadership norms, and bridges generations through mentorship at the intersection of humanity, technology, and innovation. She is a dedicated leadership mentor who views the present era as a pivotal moment of transformation akin to a second Age of Enlightenment, where uniting innovators and policymakers will shape the future and guide young leaders through the unchartered waters of digitalization. Beyond her influence, she is helping to script the next chapter of modern history.

Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO, Women in Tech® Global, France

Ayumi Moore Aoki is a social entrepreneur and tech diplomat dedicated to driving systemic change at the intersection of technology and international relations. Founder and CEO of Women in Tech® Global and the Tech Diplomacy Forum®, she leads initiatives that empower women in STEM, bridge the digital divide, and foster collaboration between the tech industry and diplomatic communities. With a global presence in over 60 countries, her work is shaping the future of inclusive innovation and policy dialogue worldwide.

Oluwatoyin Aina, Group Head, Energy, FirstBank Nigeria

Oluwatoyin Aina is a distinguished finance professional with over 24 years of expertise in banking and energy finance. As Assistant General Manager and Group Head of Energy at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, she leads corporate banking strategies across Africa and the United Kingdom, delivering tailored financial solutions for multinational and indigenous corporations. Renowned as “The Energy Woman,” she specializes in infrastructure finance, structured trade, and mergers and acquisitions. Her impact goes beyond corporate finance, shaping the future of banking and energy as a transformational leader. She also champions gender equity, spearheading initiatives at the FirstBank Women Network to empower women in the corporate world. Her leadership also extends to mentorship, philanthropy, and active participation in business networks, underscoring her commitment to positive societal change.

Ivana Cvejic is a visionary leader transforming the entire workforce ecosystem—from corporations to individual professionals—by eliminating inefficiencies and enabling seamless collaboration. As the founder of Renhead, she leverages AI and sustainable technology to reduce administrative burdens, provide real-time visibility across the workforce, and empower professionals to do their best work. With a background at Morgan Stanley, where she disrupted outdated sourcing models, she has consistently redefined how businesses and talent connect. By designing smarter, more transparent systems, she is shaping the future of work—where productivity, innovation, and human potential thrive without unnecessary roadblocks.

Maya Ayoub, Founder and CEO, District Twelve; Saudi Arabia Country Director for Women in Tech®, Saudi Arabia

Maya Ayoub is a thought leader, public speaker, and women’s empowerment advocate driving positive change in Saudi Arabia and beyond. As Founder and CEO of District Twelve, a Riyadh-based corporate communications and events agency, she has spent over a decade curating high-profile global forums shaping the region's event industry.

In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Ayoub is actively involved in international organizations that champion women's leadership like Women in Tech®, serving as Saudi Arabia Country Director. As a member of 100 Women @Davos and a speaker at World Economic Forum, LEAP, and global summits, she is shaping the future of women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation in the Arab world.

Elyse Flynn Meyer, CEO, Founder, and Fractional CMO, Prism Global Marketing Solutions, USA

With extensive experience in digital marketing, strategy, and integrated campaign planning, Elyse Flynn Meyer founded Prism Global Marketing Solutions, an award-winning inbound marketing agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner. Before her role as CEO and founder, she worked with organizations ranging from small businesses to non-profits and Fortune 500 companies. In addition to her marketing and international business degrees from the University of Arizona, she has earned executive certificates from Columbia Business School, Northwestern University, and Cornell University. She is also the author of Mastering Inbound Marketing: Your Complete Guide to Building a Results-Driven Inbound Strategy.

Katekani Mabasa, Global Finance and Business Growth Architect, Investor, Public Speaker, Culture Catalyst, Netherlands and South Africa

Katekani Mabasa is a trailblazer in finance, leadership, and global business growth. With experience spanning Europe, North America, and Africa, she has driven impactful results across the healthcare, oil and gas, and transportation industries. A sought-after public speaker, she inspires audiences by championing equitable growth and sustainable development. She advises CFO networks and women’s organizations, demonstrating her commitment to empowering others. She envisions and works towards a legacy where business success and human progress go hand in hand, positioning her as a driving force for meaningful change in the global business landscape.

Cristina Jaeger, Founder and CEO, herFinancialFreedom, Switzerland and Hong Kong

Cristina Jaeger is a trailblazer in financial empowerment, dedicated to closing the gender wealth gap and helping women achieve economic independence worldwide. With over 14 years in wealth management across Europe and Asia, Jaeger combines deep industry knowledge with a commitment to creating meaningful change. By launching herFinancialFreedom, Jaeger has built a transformative platform that provides education, practical tools, and a vibrant community, helping women take charge of their financial futures. Driven by the belief that financial education is a fundamental right, Jaeger strives to empower women to invest with confidence, build lasting wealth, and achieve true financial independence.

Alice Bromage, Resilience and Leadership Specialist; Founder Hawksley International, Empowering Success and Highland Sanctuary, UK



Alice Bromage works with global leaders and next-generation entrepreneurs committed to addressing the world's toughest challenges, offering executive coaching and tailored consultancy services. Her expertise ranges across deep tech, space, finance, and helping companies navigate geo-strategic change. She designs transformational leadership and team programs, and hosts resilience and leadership retreats globally, including the Scottish Highlands, Norway, Jordan, and Africa.

A sought-after motivational speaker, she inspires individuals and organizations to cultivate and embrace resilient leadership, and build dynamic teams.

Multifaceted, she serves on multiple Advisory Boards, and is the UK ambassador for the Black Mambas, the world’s first all-female anti-poaching unit, which helps to protect wildlife in the Greater Kruger area of South Africa.

The Black Mambas

Shantel Love, Global Vice President of Customer Success, Pearson; CEO, Shantel Love LLC, USA

By merging customer success strategies with personal branding and employee engagement, Love is redefining career advancement across industries. As VP at Pearson, Love was featured as a speaker at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services’ premier global cloud computing conference. Her electrifying keynotes and data-driven workshops empower professionals to become high-performing brand ambassadors. Her teachings equip Fortune 500 companies to reduce turnover, boost engagement metrics by up to 40 percent, and embrace the power of employee visibility–not just to survive, but to thrive.

A true entrepreneur, Love channeled her experience into her provocatively titled best-seller Promote Your D@mn Self, which challenges the antiquated notion that excellence speaks for itself.

Karin van Lierop, Business Development and Strategic Leadership, President Zürich International Women's Association, Ambassador Altru Institute, Netherlands and Switzerland

Karin van Lierop combines extensive experience in international business management with a profound dedication to addressing global political and socio-economic challenges. Multilingual and skilled at building cross-cultural relationships, she is a natural connector who fosters collaboration across diverse communities. As an ardent advocate for free speech, Van Lierop supports initiatives that bridge divides across nations, cultures, genders, and generations to promote societal cohesion. She is committed to advancing female leadership and entrepreneurship, focusing on projects in technology, education, nutrition, and health. With a global perspective and a passion for meaningful change, Van Lierop strives to make a lasting, positive impact across industries and communities worldwide.

Victoria Adewunmi, Founder and CEO, Watermark & Victoria, Nigeria

Victoria Adewunmi is the visionary behind Watermark & Victoria, a brand experience agency that blends culture, community, and innovation to create impactful brand stories through purposeful storytelling. With over 18 years of expertise, she has worked with global brands like Coca-Cola, The Macallan, Nivea, Martell, PZ Cussons, and more by helping them create meaningful brand experiences. Through her agency she bridges the gap between brand purpose and consumer engagement, ensuring brands connect with their audiences in authentic ways. Additionally, she founded Watermark Academy to mentor and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, earning recognition for her impact as a transformative leader and innovator.

Dorothy Dottie Liech, Africa Regional Director and Head of Corporate Communications, Nordic Global Investment Foundation (NGIF), Kenya and Denmark

Dorothy Dottie Liech is a Kenyan political economist, entrepreneur, and thought leader on women’s issues with over a decade of experience promoting women's and youth entrepreneurship in Africa. As the Africa Regional Director for the Nordic Global Investments Foundation, she champions humanitarian undertakings and investments in Africa. In her role as a political economist, she has been recognized with numerous awards for her innovative leadership, and she is committed to empowering women and driving sustainable development across the continent.

Oluwatoyin Aralepo, Finance Leader, Business Strategist, Advocate for Women in Leadership, Nigeria

An accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience across banking, telecoms, FinTech, and international development, Aralepo is a results-driven financial expert and trusted authority in corporate governance and business transformation. She currently serves as the Finance Director for Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation. Earning recognition for her impact, Aralepo was named one of the Top 50 Women in Management Africa (WIMA) 2023, one of the Top 50 Inspiring Women in Nigeria 2023, and she was recognized by Leading Ladies Africa as one of the 100 Women in Finance 2025. She is also a member of the Forbes Finance Council and author of the book How to Attract Billion-Dollar Investors, where she shares valuable insights on securing funding and building investment-worthy businesses.

Pumela Salela, CEO, Invest Global, Africa

As CEO of Invest Global, a firm promoting international business, trade, and investment, Salela connects high-level investors with Africa’s dynamic business landscape. Her expertise has positioned her as a sought-after speaker at premier investment forums where she plays a key role in connecting Africa to the global economy. Through her leadership, she influences public and private sectors to foster international collaborations that drive Africa’s development. By unlocking high-level investment opportunities, she continues to shape the continent’s economic future and strengthen its global presence.

Kelly K. Harrison, Founder, Mindfully Crafted Solutions, USA

Kelly K. Harrison is a consultant and business coach helping companies build strong, people-focused cultures that attract and retain top talent. With leadership experience spanning military operations in the air and on the ground, tech startups, and the boardroom, Harrison has observed and refined a range of effective leadership and management styles. She draws on her military background to guide organizations in building resilient, high-performing teams. “By blending military precision with human-centered strategy, we navigate uncomfortable situations confidently, ensuring our clients thrive in fast-paced industries”, she explains. Through her Arlington-based business, Mindfully Crafted Solutions, she leverages her experience leading in unpredictable situations to illustrate how mutual trust serves as the foundation for managing any challenge.

Dr Mihaela Ulieru, President, IMPACT Institute for Digital Economy, USA

Dr. Mihaela Ulieru is a visionary scientist, innovator, and creative force whose work spans achievements in disciplines from poetry to mathematics, all in pursuit of a future where intelligence and technology empower human flourishing. A pioneer in decentralized AI and self-organizing systems, she is an awarded academic with over 100 peer-reviewed publications. Committed to designing technologies of freedom that enhance collective well-being, she is driven by a passion for truth-seeking and innovation. Her mission is to foster a world where intelligence evolves to uplift humanity while preserving autonomy, creativity, and purpose.

Sarah Pelegrin Acenjo, Public Relations Director, Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas, Dominican Republic

Sarah Pelegrin Acenjo has managed Casa de Campo's branding and marketing for over 20 years, with a focus on local and Latin American markets. Recognizing her impact in the tourism industry, she was listed as one of Forbes República Dominica's 25 Powerful Women of the East in 2023.

Delphine Diallo, Artist, Photographer, Creative Visionary, Senegal and USA

Delphine Diallo photos and work

Delphine Diallo is a Brooklyn-based artist and photographer of French and Senegalese descent whose work redefines the portrayal of women in photography and subverts the male gaze. A transformative meeting with legendary photographer Peter Beard inspired Diallo to delve deeper into photography and embrace her agency. She has since developed a distinctive visual language that merges spirituality, mythology, and portraiture to empower Black women. Since 2014, Diallo has transformed friends and family into goddesses, using body paint, jewelry, and unique attire to celebrate the “divine female body.” Rooted in ethical representation, her practice fosters authenticity through long-term relationships with her subjects. Drawing from martial arts, non-Western literature, and spirituality, she explores self-portraiture, collages, and montages and integrates found imagery, drawings, analog and digital photography, alongside new tools like AI. Diallo’s evocative imagery challenges conventions, inviting viewers to reimagine identity, beauty, and power within an inclusive, matriarchal future.

Tatu Mbamba, Founder and Executive Director, Visioning for Future Life (VFL), Tanzania

As the executive director of non-profit Visioning for Future Life and coordinator for East Africa Youth Network, Mbamba designed various social campaigns leveraging digital platforms to engage and educate audiences and advocate for East African women and youth.

