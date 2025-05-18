Power still out for thousands in DC area after deadly storms

Thousands of people in the D.C. region still don't have power after storms ripped through the area Friday, downing trees and killing two people.

More than 2 million people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia lost power during the severe weather.

As of about 9 a.m., Dominion Energy reported more than 2,300 of its customers didn't have power in Northern Virginia. Most of the outages are in Fairfax County.

Pepco said it was down to 95 customers without power in the D.C. area.

More than 4,700 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers still don't have power. Those outages are largely in Baltimore County with a few dozen in Montgomery and Prince George's.

The severe weather that whipped through on Friday night took down trees across the region and flooded some roads. Hail, wind, and lightning all pummeled the D.C. area as the fast-moving storms poured rain.

Two people in Northern Virginia were killed by falling trees. One woman was in her car in the Mount Vernon and Woodlawn area. The other person killed was also in their car on the GW Parkway near Morningside Lane.

Traffic was also moving slowly in Old Town Alexandria, where power outages affected some traffic signals.

Police said late Saturday night that Van Dorn Street remained closed.