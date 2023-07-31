Power outages, GW Parkway closures continue Monday after Saturday storms

More than two days after violent storms swept through the D.C. area, thousands of residents face ongoing power outages and cleanup efforts. On the roads, closures on the George Washington Memorial Parkway are expected to last for days.

The storm’s heavy winds brought down trees and power lines on Saturday across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Crews have worked to fix infrastructure such as broken poles and transformers that need to be replaced as well as remove downed trees.

Portions of GW Parkway may be closed for three or four days, the National Park Service said at about midday Monday. Here’s what they said drivers will see:

“The North Parkway, from Spout Run Parkway to I-495, remains closed, except for the northbound lanes from Route 123 to I-495

The southbound lanes of the Spout Run Parkway are also closed"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Crews are working to clear fallen trees and hazardous, broken limbs from on and near the roadway.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the emergency management director surveyed the damage.

Thousands without power

Pepco reported that 6,000 customers were without power in D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s County as of midday.

"We have restored 90% so far who were impacted by the storm, but there still is a lot of significant amount of remaining customers," Pepco Communications Manager Addie Kauzlarich said.

Kauzlarich told News4 the utility estimates that all service will be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy reported almost 3,000 customers still did not have their lights or air conditioning back on as of midday. Most of those outages were in Arlington County.

At the height of the storm, about 30,000 Dominion Energy customers were left in the dark, spokesperson Peggy Fox said.

Thousands of people in the D.C. area have been without power since Saturday when strong winds pulled down power lines and trees. News4 spoke to Pepco's communication manager about when power will be restored.

“We know how difficult it is when you don't have power, even more difficult when it's hot outside,” Fox said. “And we've seen some really, really hot days and so we sympathize. We totally understand the frustration people have when they don't have power, but all we can do is just work as quickly as possible."

Dominion Energy previously said the goal was to have power restored to the majority of customers in Northern Virginia by 11 p.m. Sunday but said there may be some customers who might have to wait until Monday due to the sheer number of calls they’ve had to respond to.

BGE is reporting more than 6,400 customers are still in the dark.

Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, delayed its opening due to power outages in the area.

DELAYED OPERATION- Six Flags America is experiencing an area-wide power outage. We anticipate opening the park as soon as power is restored. Check our social media channels regularly for more updates. — Six Flags America (@SixFlagsDC) July 31, 2023

'I started sobbing'

Trees fell on top of the Sower family's home in the Foxhall-Palisades area of Northwest D.C. The trees punctured a hole in the roof and knocked down a chimney.

A second tree landed on top of the family's car. The weight of a third tree snapped a power pole on the street in half.

The father and son were at home when the storm went through and the trees fell down. The father said it was scary, like the windows could shatter.

"It went into hurricane mode where, super scary, [it] felt like the windows might pop. And then we heard a loud kind of boom with the trees falling," Clever Sower said. "And we actually saw this tree fall right into the living room on top of us, grabbed the kids' and kind of ran into the back."

"I had to park down there, and I didn't even have a rain jacket. I'm just running through the rain, and I walked up to the house and I just — I'm not a crier and I started sobbing because our life was going to change a lot," Emily Sower said.

A playground in Rocky Run Park in Clarendon, Virginia, was closed Monday because of fallen tree limbs and scattered branches. Nearby, a car was crushed by a tree, and the wind knocked down a tree along with part of a sidewalk.

Arlington County Parks and Recreation said they have about 150 locations with storm damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.