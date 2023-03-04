Potomac Water Taxi Reopens Friday With Expanded Service

The Potomac Water Taxi is back.

The City Cruises Potomac Taxi commenced its 2023 season Friday. The company will offer new daily routes and expanded services.

The sightseeing tours are starting just in time for the National Cherry Blossom Festival on March 20. Throughout the festival, the tour offers up-close views of the blooms -- which have already entered stage two of their bloom cycle -- along the Potomac River.

The water taxi will also offer convenient access to both tourist attractions and local entertainment centers, including Capitol Hill and the Navy Yard. The newest routes pass between The Wharf, Georgetown, Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor, officials say.

The taxi will run seven days a week for the first time since 2019.

Departures begin at The Wharf at 11:45 a.m. and will depart every 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the day of the week.

Officials said tickets can be bought online or at ticket booths located at each port.