Local
Storm Damage

Potential Tornado Damages Maryland Service Dog Organization

No people or puppies were harmed

By Aimee Cho and NBC Washington Staff

By Aimee Cho and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An organization in Boyds, Maryland, that trains puppies to become service dogs for veterans was physically damaged due to Friday morning's severe weather and potential tornado.

Warrior Canine Connection is collecting donations to help repair the physical damage, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The puppies, some of which are as young as 5 weeks old, were unharmed during the storm.

The organization told News4 that the debris was very close to falling on the trailer where the puppies were staying.

The facility has collapsed walls and a car with shattered windshields.

Local

sexual assault 1 hour ago

Woman Sexually Assaulted in DC Home; Car Stolen

STAFFORD COUNTY 2 hours ago

Drunken Driver With Child in Car Arrested in Virginia: Sheriff

The organization told News4 the cleanup will be long, but it's grateful there were no injuries.

This article tagged under:

Storm DamageMontgomery Countywarrior canine connection
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us