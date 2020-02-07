Potential Tornado Damages Maryland Service Dog Organization

An organization in Boyds, Maryland, that trains puppies to become service dogs for veterans was physically damaged due to Friday morning's severe weather and potential tornado.

Warrior Canine Connection is collecting donations to help repair the physical damage, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The puppies, some of which are as young as 5 weeks old, were unharmed during the storm.

Look at those eyes! The Warrior Canine Connection in Boyds, MD suffered severe storm damage this morning. They raise service dogs for wounded warriors. Thankfully, none of the 5 week old puppies (or any people) were hurt in the storm @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/osbwSMPVMK — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) February 7, 2020

The organization told News4 that the debris was very close to falling on the trailer where the puppies were staying.

The facility has collapsed walls and a car with shattered windshields.

The organization told News4 the cleanup will be long, but it's grateful there were no injuries.