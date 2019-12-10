Maryland

Postal Service Truck Hits, Kills 81-Year-Old Woman in Maryland

The woman was fatally struck in Silver Spring on Monday evening

By Shomari Stone

A U.S. Postal Service truck struck and killed an 81-year-old woman who was crossing University Boulevard in Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday night, police say.

The woman appeared to have been crossing the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in front of the Warwick Apartments. Montgomery County Police said a USPS driver allegedly hit her with a mail truck about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver, a 57-year-old Gaithersburg resident, remained on the scene and called 911.

The victim died at the scene. Police identified her as Rita Jo Sultan of Silver Spring.

Police closed roads during the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Update, Dec. 10, 2019, 8:35 a.m.: An earlier version of this story gave the location as Takoma Park.)

