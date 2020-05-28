Postal Service Offers Reward in 5 Paintball Attacks on Carriers in DC, Maryland

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of people who've been shooting mail carriers with paintball guns.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reports that the mail carriers were attacked on Saturday in at least five incidents in Washington and Maryland.

Postal Inspection Service spokesman Michael Martel said several carriers suffered minor injuries associated with being struck by the projectiles. A paintball pellet can have a muzzle velocity of about 300 feet per second.

The attacks occurred in Southeast and Southwest Washington and in Riverdale, Maryland, according to the Postal Inspection Service:

3:15 p.m. on the 4800 block of B St. SE

4:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of 1st St. SW

4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Irvington St. SW

5:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Quintana St., Riverdale, Maryland

6:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of 46th St. SE

Authorities have described the suspected vehicle involved as a silver or gray four-door sedan with temporary tags.

Authorities offered two descriptions of the suspect or suspects. One has been described as a black man in his 20s who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall to six feet tall. He was slim with braids or dreadlocks and wore a white shirt. Another description said the suspect is an African-American male with a slim build.