Possible Military Explosive Device Washes Ashore on Florida Beach

A small section of the beach was closed off, but no evacuations were ordered

Broward Sheriff's Office

Bomb squad members were called to an early morning scene in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sunday after a possible military explosive training device was found washed ashore on a local beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say a deputy on patrol spotted the device around 2:30 a.m. near the water. Other BSO deputies were called to the scene to secure the area as well as the department’s Bomb Squad unit.

The device had the word ‘inert’ written on it, but officials have not explained its meaning.

A small section of the beach was closed off, but no evacuations were ordered. The device was removed from the beach before 10 a.m. and the beach was reopened.

The United States Air Force was also contacted and officials were sent to the scene.

