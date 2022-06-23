monkeypox

Possible Monkeypox Case Found at Georgetown University

A member of Georgetown's community is in isolation after presenting symptoms of what health officials treated as monkeypox

By Madeline Herron

A possible case of monkeypox was found in a member of Georgetown University's community, the school said in a message Wednesday.

The person, who lives off campus, was in isolation and doing well, the message said. The school didn't say whether the patient was a student, faculty member or staff member.

Those who had recent contact with the individual have been notified and will be monitored by either D.C. or university health officials, the school said. The school said they are working closely with DC Health and their own infectious disease experts.

Georgetown's case comes just weeks after DC Health confirmed the first possible monkeypox case in the District so far, on June 4. 

