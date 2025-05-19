Popular Maryland state parks to require reservations on busiest days

Visitors who want to spend a weekend or holiday at some of Maryland’s most popular state parks must start planning ahead this summer.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is launching a day pass reservation system to cut down on overcrowding.

Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis and Greenbrier State Park in Boonsboro will require visitors to make reservations for visits on peak days from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Reservations will be required for anyone visiting those parks on weekends or holidays starting May 24, 2025.

The reservation system went live on Monday.

“No same-day drive-up access will be allowed. Reservations must be made online and can be made starting seven days in advance of a visit. Reservations may be edited or canceled until 8 a.m. the day before the visit,” a release from the DNR said.

Day-use fees will be charged when visitors book their reservations. The form allows people to get their discounts from special access passes, including the Maryland Park Passport and Golden Age Pass, but users must show their physical passes at the parks.

Other parks, including Point Lookout, Newtowne Neck and North Point, will also require reservations later this summer. The exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks, the Maryland DNR said.

“The goal of this new day use reservation system is making our parks more welcoming and accessible to all,” Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw said in a press release. “By allowing visitors to plan ahead, we’re helping families make the most of their time outdoors — with less stress and more confidence that they’ll have a great day in our state parks.”

Visits to state parks have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland State Parks welcomed an average of 10.8 million visitors per year from 2010 to 2019. Since 2020, an average of 18.7 million people have visited the parks annually.

Parks with swimming and beach access are among the most popular. The crowds have led to traffic backups and people getting turned away, the Maryland DNR said.

