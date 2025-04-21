Pope Francis remembered: How DC is honoring the pontiff

Catholics are gathering in D.C. and across the country on Monday to honor Pope Francis after his death at 88.

At the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in Northeast D.C., a crew unfurled black drapes near the doors hours after Francis’ death.

Monsignor Walter Rossi shared his sadness at Francis’ passing and spoke about how meaningful it was to see him on Easter Sunday.

“Pope Francis was a determined man, and in my mind, I think he was determined to see Easter and to be in St. Peter’s Square and to give that final blessing,” he said.

Rossi met with the pope during his visit to D.C. in 2015. He said Francis listened attentively whenever someone spoke.

The Basilica is set to toll its bells 88 times at noon Monday to mark the 88 years of the pope’s life. A memorial Mass will then be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S. It will be concelebrated by Archbishop of Washington Robert McElroy, Cardinal Wilton Gregory and Cardinal Donald Wuerl. Go here for information from the Basilica on how to watch Mass online.

Father Aquinas Guilbeau, a university chaplain at Catholic University, said Francis wanted to make sure the church’s message included everyone.

“I think what was the driving desire behind his pontificate was really mercy. He just made mercy a constant theme of his preaching. The good news of the Gospel is good news for everyone, and he wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to hear that good news, to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ – especially those on the margins of society who might not, for whatever reason, hear that message regularly,” he said.

Promoting unity and cooperation between the Catholic church and other religious organizations was among Francis’ top priorities.

“He will always advocate for human dignity, human respect,” said Mario J. Paredes of SOMOS Community Care.

