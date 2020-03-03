Polls Open Tuesday Morning for Virginia’s 2020 Presidential Primary

Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick which Democrat should run for president in the 2020 election.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Super Tuesday, when Virginia joins 13 other states in selecting a nominee. Voters must bring their IDs or cast a provisional ballot. Here's what else voters need to know.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake on Tuesday, with each of the state's 11 congressional districts electing between 4 and 7 National Delegates, Virginia Democrats say.

Candidates need 15% of the vote to get any delegates. Each presidential contender who reaches above that threshold is set to be given delegates proportional to the statewide vote.

Virginia has over 5.6 million registered voters and hosts an open primary, meaning voters can participate in Tuesday's Democratic primary regardless of the party stated on their voter registration.

Republicans will select their delegates at this year's National Convention. The only race happening in Virginia on March 3 is in the Democratic primary.

There are five Democratic candidates still left in the race: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The names of other candidates who have dropped out will likely still appear on ballots across the state.

Security of elections has been a concern in recent years, but officials say Virginia has been vigilant against potential threats. Virginia's Department of Elections says it has increased training, hired more staff and coordinated between local and state officials to ensure an accurate count.

If you do have a complaint related to registration or voting, you can go here for more information on reporting. You can also contact News4 on social media or at tips@nbcwashington.com