Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick which Democrat should run for president in the 2020 election.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Super Tuesday, when Virginia joins 13 other states in selecting a nominee. Voters must bring their IDs or cast a provisional ballot. Here's what else voters need to know.

There are five Democratic candidates still left in the race: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The names of other candidates who have dropped out will likely still appear on ballots across the state.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake on Tuesday, with each of the state's 11 congressional districts electing between 4 and 7 National Delegates, Virginia Democrats say.

Candidates need 15% of the vote to get any delegates. Each presidential contender who reaches above that threshold is set to be given delegates proportional to the statewide vote.

Virginia has over 5.6 million registered voters and hosts an open primary, meaning voters can participate in Tuesday's Democratic primary regardless of the party stated on their voter registration.

Republicans will select their delegates at this year's National Convention. The only race happening in Virginia on March 3 is in the Democratic primary.

The Stakes

Virginia is America in miniature with diverse voting blocs, a mix of rural, urban and suburban areas, and many veteran voters.

Once a key swing state, Democrats have won every statewide election in Virginia for the last decade, while also flipping partisan majorities in the state legislature and the congressional delegation. Voter antipathy toward Trump, particularly in the state’s fast-growing suburbs, have helped fuel that shift.

Virginia is not currently a priority for Trump's reelection campaign, but there is concern among Democrats that if Sanders is his opponent, it will threaten down-ballot races. Still, Virginia is among the few states on Super Tuesday that are considered possibly competitive in the fall.

Candidates to Watch

Biden will be counting on Virginia's suburban and African American voters to help keep his momentum going after a convincing win in South Carolina on Saturday. Many of the state's top Democrats have endorsed him, including top African American officials.

Bloomberg has been a regular visitor to Virginia, and launched his race here. He's spent millions of dollars helping elect Democrats in Virginia and spent lavishly on campaign staff and advertising,

Sanders doesn't need to win Virginia to have a good day on Super Tuesday. But weak results here may reinforce fears from many in his own party's establishment that Sanders will struggle to win over legions of centrists he'll likely need against Trump.

A surprise showing in Virginia by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren could be a much-needed boost to her campaign.

Security

Security of elections has been a concern in recent years, but officials say Virginia has been vigilant against potential threats. Virginia's Department of Elections says it has increased training, hired more staff and coordinated between local and state officials to ensure an accurate count.

If you do have a complaint related to registration or voting, you can go here for more information on reporting. You can also contact News4 on social media or at tips@nbcwashington.com