Police warn of blackmail scam targeting Gmail users

Imagine getting an email that contains your name, a picture of the front of your house and the words, “I’m watching your dirty behavior.”

Maryland State Police are warning people about a blackmail scam asking the recipient for large sums of money in bitcoins in order to keep their internet search history from being shared with their phone contact list.

The email being sent to gmail accounts in Maryland reads:

“Been keeping tabs on your pathetic life for a while now.”

“It’s just your hard luck I came across your bad deeds.”

It goes on to say, “You’ve been treading on thin ice with your browsing habits, scrolling through those filthy videos and venturing into the darker corners of cyberspace.”

“And they'll blackmail you into saying that they have personal information about you and really disturbing emails encouraging you to send them money via Bitcoin,” said Kyleigh Beaver from Maryland State Police.

The threatening tone is backed up with a photo of the victim’s house, which appears to be taken from Google Street view.

Many homeowners are unaware they have the option to opt out of having this information displayed publicly.

“If it's out there, it can be easily accessible,” Beaver said.” So they're basically taking these street view Google Maps of your house and sending them to you and saying, ‘You know what, I saw you viewing pornography.’”

The scam email goes beyond the visual shock of seeing your house to threats of cyber-spying.

“I actually installed Spyware …on an app you frequently use. I can look at everything on your screen, switch on your camera and mic, and you wouldn’t even notice,” the email says.

“I can send the filth to all your contacts,” it goes onto say.

The blackmailer requests a sum, in one case $2000, and demands it be paid in bitcoin only using a QR code enclosed in the email.

It ends, “You get one day to sort this out.”

Maryland State Police say if you get an email like this, don’t click on it. Contact your local police or reach out to the FBI online.