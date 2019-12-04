Police Use DNA to Create Images of Man Who Killed 2 Women in 2006

DNA technology is showing what the killer of two women in 2006 may look like at various ages.

Fairfax County police do not believe Marion Marshall and Marion Newman knew each other, but both women were in their 70s and lived alone just two miles away from each other in Springfield, Virginia.

Detectives believe Marshall had just returned home from the grocery store when she was killed in August 2006.

In November of the same year, Newman missed a visit with her mother at a senior living community. Her body was found inside her home.

The cause of death in each case was strangulation and blunt force trauma, police said.

Both women were sexually assaulted, and DNA collected from the crime scenes linked them to the same unknown killer.

Thirteen years later, Parabon Nanolabs in Northern Virginia reverse-engineered the DNA to predict what he might look like. Not knowing how old he was in 2006, they created images of him at ages 25, 40 and 55.

Anyone who may recognize him or has other information about the slayings should call police at 703-246-7800, option 8, or submit tips through the Crime Solvers website or by texting to TIP187.