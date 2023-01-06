Detectives Search for Missing Massachusetts Mom With Ties to D.C.

Detectives at the Cohasset, Massachusetts Police Department and several other agencies have been working around the clock as they search for a missing 39-year-old mother.

Police have asked for the public's help in finding Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home in Cohasset on New Year's Day.

Cohasset police held a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to provide an update on the case. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said detectives with his agency and several others, including Massachusetts State Police, were working "around the clock" on the case.

"At this point it's a missing person investigation," Chief Quigley said. "We're just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal."

Attention #NewsMedia There will be a media availability with Cohasset Police tomorrow morning 01/06/2023 at 10 A.M. inside the Cohasset Emergency Operations Center regarding the recent missing person case: https://t.co/aVDHvObFsF



Please email kayla@jgpr.net for directions. — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) January 6, 2023

She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds.

Walshe has brown hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Friends say she is a wife and mother to three young boys.

“Ana is a remarkable woman," her friend Peter Kirby said. "She’s a powerful executive, she’s a loving mom, she’s just loving wife, she’s one of the most remarkable humans we know, and we’ve very scared. We miss her a lot and we’re just praying for her to be safe.”

The 39-year-old was last seen at her house in Cohasset at around 4 or 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. She was reported missing Wednesday, by her husband, and police were simultaneously alerted by her employer in Washington D.C. that she had not been seen.

Chief Quigley said police were told she was going to take a ride share from her home to Logan Airport, and then board a plane to D.C. on a work-related trip. Police have since confirmed during their investigation that she never boarded a plane, but have not been able to confirm whether she got into a ride share service or not, the chief said.

Walshe had a plane ticket to Washington D.C., where she traveled to weekly for work, booked on Jan. 3, not Jan. 1, Quigley said, but it was presumed she was trying to get an earlier flight due to a work emergency. She works in property management, and the couple has a townhouse and vehicle in D.C.

Walshe's husband was said to be fully cooperative. Police have not been able to track an electronic footprint on Walshe since she's been missing. Chief Quigley said the broader community, not just Cohasset, should be on the lookout for Walshe, noting her ties to Washington D.C. and friends "all over the country." Police in Cohasset have been coordinating with authorities in Washington D.C., who searched and found no trace of Walshe at her property there.

Cohasset police have already done a search using its K9 unit at the house and adjacent area, and will likely revisit that Friday.

"The focus right now is trying to locate her," Chief Quigley said. "Whether she just needed a little break or time out. If that's the case we're just looking for her to call — all it takes is a phone call to let us know she's okay."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-383-1055, Ext. 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com