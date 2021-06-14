Police Suspect Foul Play After Woman, Last Seen Grocery Shopping, Disappears From Lorton

Fairfax County Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of a 72-year-old woman who was last seen last week.

Emily Lu was last seen walking out of an Aldi grocery store with her items. Now, her neighbors and police are concerned she is in danger.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newly released surveillance video from that grocery store in Woodbridge, Virginia shows Lu sorting her groceries in the check out line on June 3 around 8 p.m.

#MISSING Endangered Adult: 72YO Emily Lu last seen on 6/3 at 7pm in the 9200 blk of Davis Rd in Lorton. 5’2”, 130lbs, brown hair, wearing a white shirt w/purple design, white pants. Endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. Call 703-691-2131 w/info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/IQ7WbpQldm — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 7, 2021

She then drove to her house in the 9200 block of Davis Drive in Lorton, Virginia. Lu parked, but police said she never took her groceries out of her car.

Neighbors called the event "completely out of the ordinary."

Police released a description of Lu after she disappeared. They said she has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 130 lbs and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall.

Police also said Lu was last seen wearing a white shirt with a purple design and white pants. She has scars on her arm from a childhood accident.

Kevin Mullins has lived next to her for more than 25 years.

“She has never been a problem to us. She has always been very happy,” he said.

Police searched Lu’s home on June 4 after she didn’t show up to work. Officers said they found evidence suggesting she may have been harmed inside.

Steve and his wife Sandy live nearby.

“We just saw a lot of police activity," Steve said.

"We are hopeful and prayerful that they find her," Sandy said.

While police search and post missing person fliers, Mullins hopes Lu is safe.

“Whatever has happened to her, I hope she’s fine," Mullins said.

Fairfax County Police urge the public to get in contact with them at 703-691-2131 if anyone has any information.