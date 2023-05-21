Montgomery County Police

Police Substation Named After Fallen Montgomery County Officer Noah Leotta

Leotta was struck and killed while working holiday DUI enforcement in December 2015

Officer-Noah-Leotta
Montgomery County Police

Montgomery County police and the Olney Chamber of Commerce dedicated the Olney police substation on Georgia Avenue to fallen Officer Noah Leotta Saturday.

Leotta died in December 2015 when a drunken driver hit him at a sobriety checkpoint.

Leotta, who was raised in Olney, volunteered to work holiday traffic enforcement that night.
His fellow officers remember him as a dedicated public servant.

After his death, Maryland lawmakers and his family passed Noah's Law, which requires ignition interlock devices for anyone convicted of drunken driving.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County PoliceDUI
