Police Shooting Wounds Officer, Subject in Northwest DC

A police shooting left an officer and another individual shot Tuesday in Northwest D.C., police said.
It was not immediately known what led to the exchange of gunfire in the 1400 block of V Street NW.
Police shared a picture of a gun on Twitter that they said was recovered from the subject.
Police Chief Robert Contee was expected to provide more information at the scene.
The conditions of both people were not immediately revealed.
Police said 14th Street NW between W and U streets was closed in both directions. V Street NW between 14th and 15th streets was also closed in both directions.
Residents were encouraged to avoid the area.
Local
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.