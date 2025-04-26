Police shooting in senior living facility kills 1, injures woman

A man is dead and an elderly woman is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after the police response to an emergency call in Prince William County, Virginia, ended with officers firing their guns.

Dozens of police cars could be seen scattered around the parking lot of the senior assisted living complex, as officers investigated the scene in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive.

The initial emergency call came in around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A man with a knife was in distress, and said he wanted to kill himself.

When officers arrived, the man with the knife was in his grandmother's apartment, and he was acting aggressive, police said.

"The man lunged at the officers and the officers had to resort to the use of their firearms," Col. Peter Newsham of Prince William County Police said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The man's grandmother was in the back of the apartment during the encounter, Newsham said.

"The male with the knife went after her as well," Newsham said. "The officers had to fire their weapons again."

The second time officers fired shots, they killed the man. His identity is not yet publicly available, but he was 26 years old.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and a gunshot wound. Police say she is in serious but stable condition.

Prince William County police will investigate the shooting further, then turn the investigation over to the Prince William County Commonwealths' Attorney.

The two officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave, but have not been identified. Police said one is a veteran of the department, while the other is new to the job with roughly a year and a half of experience.