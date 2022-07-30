Police Shoot Man in Northwest DC; 2 Hurt in Earlier Shooting

Authorities say a D.C. officer was involved in a police shooting in Northwest on Saturday.

At around 4:20 p.m., two men were shot in the 900 block of Longfellow Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Their conditions are not known.

Minutes later, a police officer shot a man near 3rd and Longfellow streets NW, police said. His condition is also not known.

Authorities have not confirmed if the two shootings are connected.

Preliminarily, no officers appear to have been injured in the shooting.

D.C. police are expected to provide more information in a media briefing shortly.

These shootings follow a day of deadly violence in the District, when at least one person was killed and five others were shot within 30 minutes on Friday night.

Three double shootings were reported — one each in Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The name of a man fatally shot on Alabama Avenue SE was not immediately released.

The number of people to die in homicides in D.C. so far this year is up 11% compared to the same time last year, with 124 people killed, D.C. police data shows. Assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 9% and total violent crimes are up 5%.