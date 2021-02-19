Police Shoot Armed Suspect in Northeast DC

D.C. police shot a man armed with a gun at the scene of another man’s shooting death Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Chillum Place NE about 6 p.m.

They found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He later died.

Officers also found a man armed with a rifle, police said.

He refused orders to put the gun down, and an officer fired at least one shot, hitting him, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating whether he shot the man who died and whether or not he fired at officers, police said.

“I just think it speaks to the level of violence that we see in terms of people having access to firearms,” Chief Robert Contee said. “In this case, someone’s life has been lost. My condolences go out to the family.”