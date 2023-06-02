Police Seeking Suspect in Shooting at Woodbridge Gathering That Killed 3, Hurt 1

Police have released the name of a suspect sought in a shooting at a Woodbridge, Virginia, home that killed three people and injured another.

Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of murder and multiple other charges, Prince William County police say.

Police say that on May 26, Barahona Quinonez opened fire during a gathering at a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue. Two of the victims died that day; another died the next day. The surviving victim is expected to recover, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and police haven't been able to find him. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Barahona Quinonez.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police say the victims were Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23. All were residents of Woodbridge.

Authorities said it was a targeted shooting.

"The incident was isolated to the residence and the suspect is not believed to be in the area. This incident does not appear to be random," Prince William County police said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.