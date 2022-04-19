Child Found Alone in Gaithersburg Reunited With Parents

A young child was found alone in Gaithersburg on Tuesday, and police sought his parent or guardian. The boy was later reunited with his family.

The little boy estimated to be 2 or 3 years old was found at about 10 a.m. Tuesday near Whetstone Elementary School on Thomas Farm Road, Montgomery County police said.

Police described him as Hispanic and said he was wearing a blue-and-white knit cap, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said in an update at about 1 p.m. that the child had been reunited with his parents. No additional information was immediately provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child’s parent or guardian was asked to contact police at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-5700.