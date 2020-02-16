Police Seek Suspects Involved in DC Robberies, Assaults

Police have linked two suspects who attacked an FBI employee in Judiciary Square on Feb. 6 to three other incidents across northwest D.C.

The accused attackers are wanted on charges of robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon, police say.

Four individuals were attacked over a ten day period. The first of the robberies was on Feb. 6 in Judiciary Square. The most recent took place on Thursday.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the individuals they believe are involved in the robberies and assaults.

The FBI Washington Field Office has also put out a lookout for these suspects.

