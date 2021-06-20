Police Seek Killer After Maryland Woman Stabbed in Chicago

Police are looking for the person who stabbed and killed a Maryland woman on South Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m. in the area of South Wacker and West Van Buren Street, a 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached her an produced a knife, police said.

The suspect stabbed the woman in the back and subsequently fled southbound on Wacker, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's name, but the University of Maryland identified her to the Chicago Tribune as student Anat Kimchi.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Police haven't said whether the stabbing was targeted.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.