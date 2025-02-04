Police seek help in unsolved Silver Spring parking garage killing

Montgomery County police say they have a potential lead in the death of a husband and father who was shot to death more than two years ago in a parking garage.

On Tuesday, police released photos of two people they want to speak with because they could have helpful information in the killing of Charles "Joe" Reynolds.

Reynolds had just finished dinner with his family in downtown Silver Spring on Dec. 21, 2022.

He went to put leftovers in their car in the Wayne Avenue parking garage when someone shot and killed him.

"We got to the garage. It was surrounded by police tape, and I was told that it was my husband who was the victim," Reynolds' wife Karis Hastings previously said.

Police said Tuesday the two people pictured in the new photos are not suspects, but could have witnessed the shooting or noticed something important.

"A lot of people think that they don't have anything to add and they don't know how something really, really small could end up being something really big to us," Montgomery County Police Detective Katie Leggett said. "We realize the sense of safety that that community is feeling now because of a murder like that that went unsolved. And we are really trying to let the community know that we're here and we're determined and we're gonna work this until we can't work it anymore."

Officers found Reynolds in a stairwell of the garage in an area without surveillance cameras, police said.

Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video from the garage area that night.

In the months after the killing, police stepped up patrols in downtown Silver Spring and added more cameras in the garages.

Hastings said her husband was beloved in the community and often did charity work or volunteered at church.

"He would drive me to my doctors appointments, not because I needed someone to drive, but just 'cause he knew it would make it easier for me," she said.