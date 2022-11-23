Police Searching for Silver Spring Carjackers Who Crashed Stolen Volvo

Carjackers stole a blue Volvo in Silver Spring and crashed it into two different cars near Rock Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, and Montgomery County Police are searching for the people responsible.

Just before 3 p.m., in the 8700 block of Silver Spring's 1st Avenue, police responded to reports of a carjacking. Officers put out a lookout on the blue Volvo in the Silver Spring district.

A short time later, police said, an officer on patrol spotted the stolen car at a gas station near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road.

The driver in that stolen blue Volvo fled the scene, and police chased the driver into D.C. along Glover Road and Military Road NW.

The chase ended when the drivers crashed the stolen Volvo into another car near St. John's College High in Rock Creek Park.

The driver of another car says the carjackers hit his pickup truck on Military Road heading toward Nebraska Avenue.

"I was at the light, all of a sudden I heard 'Boom!'" said Mark Blassingham. "Then he went behind me, turned the corner and hit her."

Blassingham watched as the stolen Volvo crashed at Glover Road after crossing Military Road. He said three people were inside the stolen Volvo, and they took off on foot into the woods of Rock Creek Park after the final crash.

Nobody involved in the two crashes was injured.

Police confirmed that the suspected carjackers fled on foot after the crash, and that a search is underway.