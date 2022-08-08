missing person

Police Searching for Missing 80-Year-Old Man

He was last seen in Clinton, Maryland

By NBC Washington Staff

The Prince George’s County Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old man.

Avielano Salazar Morales, 80, was last seen in the intersection of Heatherwick Court and Heather Wick Drive in Clinton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.  

Morales is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve button down shirt, grey sweatpants, black loafers and walking with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s at 301-856-2660.

