Police Searching for Child Abducted by Parent in Southeast DC

Police are searching for a child they believe was abducted by his father in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

Two-year-old Keondre Smith's father, Alvin Young, abducted him from the 400 block of Chesapeake Street SE around midnight, according to the Metroplitan Police Department.

Young and Keondre's mother were in an argument when he grabbed a gun and took the child, according to police.

#BREAKING: 2-year-old abducted by parent in SE DC. Police looking for Keondre Smith, who they say was taken by his father at gunpoint on Chesapeake St SE. Police believe Alvin Young is driving a black Chevy Tahoe with paper tags. Vehicle has side and rear damage. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Kp6gnYK0iH — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) April 3, 2023

Police believe Young is driving a black Chevy Tahoe with paper tags and has side and rear-end damage.

Police described Smith as a Black boy who stands 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 202-576-6768.