Police Search for Suspects Who Stole Car, Crashed into Liquor Store in Northwest DC

Police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen car and then ran from the scene in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday.

Authorities were called around 5:50 p.m. to a crash at Florida Liquors at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW.

The victim, a 30-year-old Uber Eats driver who did not want to provide her name, said she left her car to run into a 7-Eleven to pick up an order. When she came out, she saw the vehicle lodged into the corner of a building.

“I thought maybe I left it in drive and it rolled off, and I’m like hoping that wasn’t the case. I’m like, did I leave it in drive? Did it roll by itself? And that’s when the guys tell me, ‘No, someone tried to steal it, and these little boys hopped out and ran out,’” the victim said.

Witnesses said the thieves flew through the traffic light, hitting a truck and going straight into Florida Liquors on the corner.

The occupants of the truck were evaluated by first responders for minor injuries. The liquor store, a neighborhood staple of 30 years, is now closed for business, and the owner left with a major mess.

The owner of the establishment said he was inside at the time of the crash and felt a big boom. When he came outside, the car thieves were gone and his business was in bad shape.

Besides breaking bottles, the suspects also hit a gas line, causing a leak and leading to power being cut off from the building. Washington Gas was called to the scene to secure it.

D.C. police have not provided a description of the suspects, but anyone with information is encouraged to call them.