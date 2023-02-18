Police Searching for Suspects in String of Robberies in Northwest

Police are searching for suspects and a car wanted in a string of robberies that occurred Friday morning in Northwest D.C.

The robberies happened between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

In five of the eight incidents, the suspects exited a car, approached and assaulted the victims, took the victim’s property and drove away.

The five assaults and robberies occurred in the area of the below addresses:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

200 block of Webster Street NW

4200 block of 2nd Street NW

1200 block of Taylor Street NW

5500 block of 7th Street NW

6400 block of 3rd Street NW

The three assaults where property was not taken occurred in the area of the below addresses:

1200 block of Taylor Street NW

1300 block of Spring Road NW

4300 block of 13th Street NW

Investigators believe a group of four young people driving a gray Cadillac are responsible.

The suspects are facing charges of robbery with force and violence as well as assault with intent to rob.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.