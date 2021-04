The search for a man who fled a traffic stop Thursday morning shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 near Vienna, Virginia, police say.

A man who was driving a stolen vehicle ran from police towards Oakton High School, Fairfax County Police say.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two lanes of eastbound I-66 after Chain Bridge Road were blocked, police said.

All lanes were blocked earlier in the morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story