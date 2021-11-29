Police Search for Suspect Vehicle in 30-Minute DC Crime Spree

Police are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a series of crimes that happened within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday in D.C.

The vehicle in question is a black 2013 BMW 328i with Maryland temporary tag number T0212959, police said.

The first crime happened at around 2 p.m. Authorities said people in the car described above approached a victim in the 200 block of 14th Street SE and attempted to take their property.

“After the attempt failed, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

At 2:19 p.m., the group assaulted another victim in the 200 block of 10th Street NE. Eleven minutes later, one person approached a third victim in the 1000 block of E Street NE, assaulted them and tried to take their property, police said.

That attempt also failed, and the suspect took off.

The individual or individuals behind these incidents are facing aggravated assault and assault with intent to commit robbery charges.

More information on the victims and whether or not they were injured were not provided.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered.