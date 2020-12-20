Police Search for Suspect in Burglary Captured on Surveillance Video in DC

D.C. police detectives are searching for a suspect in a burglary captured on surveillance video that happened in northwest D.C. on Tuesday.

At approximately 2:24 pm, a suspect forcibly entered an empty home in the 900 block of Webster Street, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, and can be seen on video covering the Ring security camera with a gloved hand.

“Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene,” police said. Video appeared to show the suspect grabbing a laptop.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who knows something about the crime should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the D.C.