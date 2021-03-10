Rock Creek Trail

Police Search for Suspect in Assault of Girl Along Rock Creek Trail

According to police, a nearby witness overheard the girl scream and walked over to see what was going on. The suspect saw the witness, then ran off

By Justin Finch

trail sign
As seen on NBC Washington

Police are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault of a minor along the Rock Creek trail in Kensington Tuesday evening.

The assault took place on the trail access near Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane, according to the Maryland National Park police.

A girl was approached from behind around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect forced her to the ground and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Local

syphilis 18 mins ago

Syphilis Spike in Maryland, Which Included Newborns, Overshadowed by COVID-19

Education 30 mins ago

DC Not Tracking Every Student's Progress, Scathing New Report Says

According to police, a nearby witness then overheard the girl scream and walked over to see what was going on. The suspect saw the witness, then ran off.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male with a medium complexion. He is skinny, with a round face, between 5’4” and 5’6” and has darker hair and clothing. He appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s, and was reportedly not wearing a mask.

More patrols are in the area Wednesday following concerns that the sexual assault took place near an elementary school.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 301-929-2748.

This article tagged under:

Rock Creek TrailMarylandsexual assaultKensingtonAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us