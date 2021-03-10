Police Search for Suspect in Assault of Girl Along Rock Creek Trail

Police are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault of a minor along the Rock Creek trail in Kensington Tuesday evening.

The assault took place on the trail access near Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane, according to the Maryland National Park police.

A girl was approached from behind around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect forced her to the ground and touched her inappropriately, police said.

According to police, a nearby witness then overheard the girl scream and walked over to see what was going on. The suspect saw the witness, then ran off.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male with a medium complexion. He is skinny, with a round face, between 5’4” and 5’6” and has darker hair and clothing. He appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s, and was reportedly not wearing a mask.

More patrols are in the area Wednesday following concerns that the sexual assault took place near an elementary school.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 301-929-2748.