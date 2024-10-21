Police search for suspect after man was shot and killed at Alexandria apartment building

A piece of crime scene tape remains at the scene of a deadly shooting at Lloyd Apartments on Manor Road in Alexandria.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the victim is 23-year-old Carl Harris of Alexandria. They are still searching for a suspect.

“I was sitting in my living room and I heard these shots,” said a neighbor. They didn’t want to be identified, but they say they heard four gunshots.

Shortly after the shooting, police say Harris was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

There were several police officers back out on the scene Sunday speaking with potential witnesses and canvassing the area where the shooting happened.

Neighbors say the police presence and the tragic shooting are unusual for this community.

“I’ve been living here a long time and it’s been pretty much quiet,” said a neighbor. “Every now and then there’s isolated things that happen, but it’s pretty much a quiet neighborhood.”

Alexandria Police are asking those with information to give them a call.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 703-746-6883.