Police search for robbers who kidnapped, beat man in crime spree across the DMV

Authorities are searching for the armed robbers who beat a man early Sunday and then kidnapped him for hours after he agreed over social media to sell shoes to a suspect.

The crime spree started in the District, when the victim met the suspect in person in the 2400 block of L Street NW. The victim went over to his trunk to get the shoes out when suddenly, multiple suspects armed with guns confronted him and forced him into a car, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

News4 obtained the police report which states that the robbers placed duct tape over the victim's mouth, bound his hands with zip ties and assaulted him.

“From there, they took him inside back to his residence, where they committed burglary,” D.C. police Capt. Christopher Dorsey said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said once the suspects were in the victim’s home in McLean, Virginia, they stole high-end shoes and several thousands of dollars. After that, investigators said the suspects drove the victim to Capitol Heights, Maryland, dropped him off and took off.

At least three people were involved in the kidnapping, police said, two of which were caught on camera.

The whole crime spree lasted about eight hours, authorities said. It is not clear if the victim is recovering from any physical injuries.

The victim has not revealed much about what the suspects said, according to police.

“He didn’t go into too much detail,” Dorsey said. “We’re still investigating it. We’re still getting more statements and obviously getting more video surveillance.”

Police said it does not appear that the victim and the suspect knew each other before agreeing to meet.

“I do want to highlight, really be wary of who you’re selling to. In the middle of the night, I mean you should really try to look for well-lit areas. Know who you’re selling it to,” Dorsey said.

D.C. police precincts can be used as safe exchange zones where buyers and sellers can meet with an added measure of security.

Prince George's County police and Fairfax County police are also investigating the kidnapping.