Police Search for Person Who Shot Letter Carrier in Northeast

Police are offering $50,000 reward for information that leads to the person who committed the crime.

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

Images show a vehicle leaving the scene where a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was shot while delivering the mail in the North Michigan Park neighborhood on Oct. 7.

Police are now offering $50,000 for information that leads to the person who shot the letter carrier. The images show a Nissan Sentra that's missing the front passenger side and both driver's side hubcaps.

The letter carrier was delivering mail at 8 p.m. in the 600 Block of Gallatin Street Northeast, which borders Fort Totten Park, when he was shot. Then he managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital.

“We can’t really talk about motive because the case is still under active investigation," said Michael Martel with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

News4 has learned the Postal Service is also offering a $50,000 reward in connection with another crime against a letter carrier—a robbery on Sept. 25 in the 300 block of S Street Northeast.

A nearby security camera captured images of two men running from the scene.

Statistically, the number of assaults on letter carriers is relatively low, that’s why there is so much concern about two happening in such a short time period.

“We take these crimes very seriously. That’s why we offer the significant reward," Martel said.

