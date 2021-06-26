Police Search for Maryland Women Missing For Almost 2 Months

Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women who have been missing for almost two months.

Leslie Wendy Bynum, 63, and her daughter, Kimberly Camille Bynum, 46, have been missing since April 29, the Bladensburg Police Department said, when they were seen by officers in the area of Edmonston Road and Tilden Road.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Leslie is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs and has brown eyes, grey hair and a medium complexion.

Kimberly is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs and has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Both are described as mentally ill, police said.

Officers performed a welfare check at a residence on the 5100 block of Upshur Street which "yielded negative findings" in the search for the women.

If you have any information, please call the Bladensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 301-864-6080.