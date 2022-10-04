Police Search for Man Who They Say Tried to Abduct Girl in Wheaton

Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a young girl in the Wheaton area Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police were called to a large apartment complex on Georgian Woods Place, just off of Georgia Avenue, at about 4 p.m., not long after school had ended for the day.

The girl told authorities that she was walking in the complex when a black car with black tinted windows pulled up.

She said a man wearing a black ski mask jumped out, spoke to her in Spanish and tried to force her into the vehicle. She pulled her arm away and ran, police said.

The girl also “observed a second male in the car,” according to authorities.

The suspects drove off once the girl got away, but police are asking anyone with more information to give them a call at 240-773-5400. Callers can remain anonymous.