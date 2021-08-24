Takoma Park

Police Search for Family of Pedestrian Killed in Takoma Park

The pedestrian has been identified as Roberto Cárdenas Martínez

By NBC Washington Staff

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help finding the family of a man who died after being struck by a car early Monday in the Takoma Park area.

The pedestrian has been identified as Roberto Cárdenas Martínez. Authorities believe he was about 42 years old and was likely born in San Pedro, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Cárdenas Martínez was hit by a car just before 2 a.m. Monday on University Boulevard near Merrimac Drive. He died shortly after, authorities said.

It’s unclear why Cárdenas Martínez was on the road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.  

