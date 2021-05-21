Police Reveal More Details About Suspect in Shooting of Mother, 5-Year-Old

Police now have a suspect in a shooting that wounded a mother and her 5-year-old son.

Poluce say it was 26-year-old Anthony Bedney who rode up on a scooter as a family of four was standing on the sidewalk in front of their home on 10th Street NW on Tuesday around 7 p.m. After a brief argument, police say, the man opened fire, critically wounding the mother and her young child.

On Friday, Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict provided details on how they identified Bedney as their suspect.

"We have good video in this investigation; that’s number one," Benedict said.

Benedict said the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the suspect, who has a criminal record in the District.

He said authorities were investigating whether the suspect had rented the scooter that was used.

Next-door neighbors said the husband and father of the victims saved his wife’s life by providing CPR and applying pressure to the wounds as he waited for help to arrive.

Benedict says both the mother and her son are doing better.

"They're stable and they're recovering," Benedict said. "The mom received more critical injuries, but she's talking and stable; again, recovering."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee both went to the scene in Shaw on the evening of the scooting to talk to neighbors, who expressed outrage at another senseless shooting in their community.