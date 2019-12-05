Police Response Times Could Affect Development in Parts of Prince George’s

By Tracee Wilkins

Slow police response times could temporarily stop new development in southern Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to a memorandum from the county’s planning department.

According to the memo, the first nine months of 2019 data shows police districts five and seven have priority/emergency times that exceed the 10-minute emergency benchmark in every month. If the trend continues, developers looking to build in those districts could be denied due to inadequate police resources.

County Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker said she thinks the problem is understaffing.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

A Prince George's County police spokesperson said distance and traffic congestion are a challenge for southern Prince George's County. For three years, police have waited for the funding to relocate District 5 and change District 7's boundaries, which is expected to help with response times.

“Now there's a, like, red flag that went up and said we’re really getting overwhelmed by development and it's going to affect our ability for the police to protect us, which is important to me and our neighbors,” said Ron Weiss, vice president of an action committee in southern Prince George’s County.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us