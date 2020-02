A section of 14th Street NW is shut down in both directions Monday night as police investigate a shooting.

D.C. police said on Twitter that the 2100 block of 14th Street between W and U streets is closed. Police advised drivers to use Florida Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue and 13th Street as alternate routes.

It is not yet clear if someone was hurt in the shooting.

