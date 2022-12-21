Police Release Photos of Suspect Wanted in Adams Morgan Shooting

D.C. Police have released photos of the suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Adams Morgan on Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. Police said the suspect fired eight rounds.

The deceased victim was identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland. The woman, who was hit by a stray bullet, had not life-threatening injuries. She was not identified.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, according to police. In the photos, he is shown wearing a gray sweatshirt with a black jacket.

Release: https://t.co/aZ0k1JIhB5 pic.twitter.com/JZhE4aNqd3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2022

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call police at 202-727-9099 or submit information anonymously by texting 50411.