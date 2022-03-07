Police Pursuit Ends in Crash on GW Parkway Following Robbery; Two Arrested, Including Teenager

Two people, including a teenager, were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash on the GW Parkway in Virginia following a robbery at an eyeglass store, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 3 p.m. for reports of a robbery at Georgetown Optician, D.C. police and a staff member said.

Police said officers pursued suspects allegedly armed with handguns in a stolen vehicle from Georgetown over the Key Bridge into Virginia.

The pursuit ended in a crash on the northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway near the Spout Run Parkway in Arlington, authorities said.

The suspects are a 34-year-old man who was injured in the crash and a 16-year-old, D.C. police said. The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

In January, three local stores that sell luxury glasses frames were targeted in robberies. Authorities have not said if this crime could be related or similarly motivated.