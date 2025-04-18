Police officer struck, hospitalized while directing traffic around crash on 210

A police officer was struck by a car on Friday morning while directing traffic around a crash on Maryland Route 210, Prince George's County Police said.

The officer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m., on the southbound lanes of 210 at Fort Washington Road, near the Prospect Square shopping center.

The car hit the officer and the officer's cruiser, police said. The cruiser could be seen with a heavy dent in side near the back passenger door.

The driver of the car that hit the officer stayed at the scene, police said. A black sedan could be seen at the site of the crash with a crumpled front hood, as a tow truck prepared to take the car away just before 7 a.m.

It is not known whether the driver was injured or taken to the hospital to be examined.

All southbound lanes of 210 were closed at Old Fort Road, near the Livingston Road shopping center in the same area.

By 7:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened, and the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination reported no travel delays in a social media post.