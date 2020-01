A police officer was struck by a vehicle during an incident in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer was struck in the area of Minnesota Avenue NE and Benning Road NE, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Benning Road NE is closed between 36th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBCWashington for new details as they become available.