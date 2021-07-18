Police: Maryland Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A Maryland man died after his vehicle collided with another one that was traveling the wrong way in Frederick County, state police said Sunday.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a state police news release. A preliminary investigation showed a Nissan Altima traveling the wrong way collided with a Ford Focus being driven by Brett Lee Warner, 55.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old Virginia woman identified as the driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The news release said alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, but police did not immediately announce any charges against the female driver.